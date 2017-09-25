A cold front continue moving across the state tonight setting the table for a wet week ahead. A gusty east wind will push into the metro area overnight with winds topping 40 mph. Throughout the day on Tuesday the chance for storms will go up over central and western sections. However they will still remain scattered. Widespread storms are expected across the state Wednesday and Thursday.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
