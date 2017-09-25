Man accused of carrying stolen gun used in Albuquerque bank robbery

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who just got off the hook for murder is in hot water again after police say they found him with a gun used in a bank robbery.

According to the FBI, 29-year-old Timothy Mims was caught carrying a handgun stolen from a security guard during an Uptown bank holdup earlier this month.

Investigators say Mims claimed to be transporting the gun for a friend, in exchange for using that friend’s car to get to his child’s birthday party.

Last year, Mims was arrested for allegedly gunning down his stepdad at a bus stop in 2014.

Just last month, prosecutors dropped that case, saying they lost the cooperation of a key witness.

Mims is now facing a federal charge of being a felon with a gun.

