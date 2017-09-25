Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Storms and showers will continue to favor eastern NM to start the week – expect scattered storms packing heavy rain, gusty winds & lightning to favor areas near the eastern stateline. The majority of us can expect another day of mostly to partly sunny conditions and mild temperatures (widespread 60s, 70s and 80s). An incoming cold front will edge in over eastern NM late day into tonight… helping to keep our rain chances alive while cranking up the east canyon winds in the ABQ-metro overnight.

TUESDAY: Scattered storms and showers will spread a bit farther west compared to Monday. The best storm coverage will lie east of the Central Mountains but a few spot storms are possible within the RGV and western NM. Afternoon highs will continue to cool with most of us still in the 60s, 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread to statewide storms and showers are expected with below average temperatures for most – expect highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Albuquerque-metro area.