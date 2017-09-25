John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A trough that has been sitting northwest of the state is lifting out today, but on the back end of the departing storm system, a back door cold front will sweep into the state. This will help fire off a few more showers and storms across the east Monday afternoon and evening. The front pushes into the metro Monday night, leading to gusty canyon winds. The front will supply enough moisture for showers across the east and scattered storms for the west.

Another trough will drop west of the state Wednesday. This will draw more moisture into New Mexico, leading to more showers and storms continuing through at least early Friday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side much of the week with afternoon highs running 5° – 10° below average.