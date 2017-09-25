Jason Sanders is MW Special Teams Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third time in his football career, University of New Mexico kicker Jason Sanders is the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year. Sanders was three for three on field goals.

He also scored the game winner as the Lobos beat Tulsa 16-13 last Saturday. Sanders scored 10 of the Lobos 16 points. The Lobos resume Mountain West Conference play Saturday when they host the Air Force Falcons.

It will be the Lobos homecoming game and has a 5pm start time. Lobos quarterback Lamar Jordan is back from concussion protocol and will be the starter Saturday.The game will also be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.