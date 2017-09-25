Investigation underway in Valencia County after fatal shooting

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A young woman is dead and a teenager is in custody charged with murder.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Officials say that the woman was shot at a home in Valencia County off Highway 47 and El Cid.

They say there was a gathering going on at the time.

At this point, deputies are not releasing any more information at this time about the victim other than to say she was in her early twenties.

Offical’s also say the suspect is 17-years-old, lived at the home and his parents were home at the time.

Detectives say they are still investigating whether alcohol was involved and where the gun came from.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

