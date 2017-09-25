In the Kitchen: Healthy Snack Zones for Kids

It’s fairly common for kids to hit the pantries and refrigerators after school for a snack, but are they getting a healthy treat after their studies?

Danielle Berrien with the Torrance County Extension office at NMSU shows us three major areas to keep healthy snacks.

In the fridge, opt for small muffins, various fruits and veggies rationed into snack-size bags. This will help with correct portion control.

Move to the counter with a selection of crackers, dried fruits and nuts, as well as fruits like apples, bananas and oranges.

In the pantry, carefully select protein bars and puree fruit snacks, paying close attention to the sugar, calorie and sodium content of the items.

More tips may be found online at TorranceExtension.nmsu.edu.