Helicopter responds to deadly crash in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A helicopter landed in the middle of Rio Rancho to respond to a deadly crash.

Rio Rancho Police say a driver flipped his SUV and died on Highway 528 and Barbara Loop.

They say an elderly man behind the wheel had what may have been a medical episode.

His SUV crashed into a nearby car lot.

“First thing was all the dust, light pole going down, and then you know, some chaos that normally ensues after an automobile accident,” witness Don Bonar said.

A passenger survived the crash.