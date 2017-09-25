For your Education: Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship

Sallie Mae – the nation’s saving, planning and paying for college company- will be awarding five teens nationwide a $25,000 scholarship toward their collegiate career.

As part of the ‘Bridging The Dream’ scholarship program, school counselors from across the country have nominated students that excel in overall scholastic performances, often being overlooked by other academic and athletic achievements.

While nominations for the 2017 recipients is closed, Sergio Gonzalez, director of business development for Sallie Mae says that the company offers a scholarship search tool that can unlock access to billions of dollars in awards.

This tool may be found online at SallieMay.com/scholarships.