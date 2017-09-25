Feeling Fit: EZ Hip Stretch with a Twist

Get your week off to a healthy start with a great, low-impact stretch for those tight and achy muscles.

Motivational guru Renee Millman stops by the Living studios for another installment of Motivational Mondays. This time, she’s teaching us a low-impact method of opening your hips and psoas muscles with a “Z Pose”.

As Millman says, the stretch is fairly accessible for most individuals and could be crucial to well-being for those suffering from tight hips or psoas muscles.

More health tips and tricks can be found directly on her website at www.ReneeMillman.com.