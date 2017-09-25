Crooks caught on camera stealing from Halloween store

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of crooks captured on surveillance stole around $600 from a Spirit Halloween store.

A manager says the group came into the store on San Mateo and Cutler Monday afternoon.

He says they walked around, grabbed masks, a jacket and some hosiery and ran out.

Witnesses reported seeing a car waiting outside for them. They even got a license plate number, but managers say it came back as a stolen plate.

“Everything we put up is put up with intention, and with a lot of hard work involved, and a lot of people helped out with the store, so when people steal from us, it’s really disheartening,” manager Eddie Mooneyhan said.

If you recognize the suspects, you’re asked to call police.

