Cowboys bounce back from Denver loss with win over Cardinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys got what they wanted in Arizona — a win. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-17 win at the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott carried the ball 22 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The win comes one week after the Cowboys questioned their own intensity in a loss at Denver. Scoring was at a minimum in the first half as both teams only managed to score one touchdown each. A 7 all tie became a 14-7 Cowboys advantage in the third quarter when Prescott connected with Dez Bryant on a 15 yard score.

Prescott found Brice Butler for another touchdown in the fourth quarter. The two hooked up for a 37 yard scoring play. The Cowboys scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Ezekiel Elliott finished the scoring with an 8 yard touchdown. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.