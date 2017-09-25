Community Calendar: Duke it Out for El Ranchito

This Wednesday, six entrée chefs, three pastry chefs and three local breweries will square off for the Duke it Out Challenge. The friendly competition is held at the Builder’s Source Appliance Gallery in Albuquerque. While the participants are all stars in their own right, the real focus is on El Ranchito de los Niños.

The organization works to keep siblings in foster care together –a feat that is often impossible with foster children. As families struggle to right their ship after hardships or tragedy, the last thing brothers and sisters should deal with is separation from each other.

Your ticket purchase and participation with the Duke it Out Challenge will support this vital organization, giving hope to kids who desperately need it.

Advanced ticket purchase closes Monday, September 25. Log on to ElRanchitoNM.org for more information.