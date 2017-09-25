Chalk artist’s 3-D mural transforms UNM sidewalk

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sidewalk near the University of New Mexico’s duck pond has been turned into a canvas.

Chalk artist Chris Carlson began working on a 3-D mural Tuesday morning to kick off homecoming week.

While it doesn’t look like much now, the artwork, which can be found outside of Mitchell Hall, will depict two Lobos and the UNM logo.

“When I get a little more fleshed out, I will draw some footprints and that will be the spot that you view it from, and then as you move away from that spot the image becomes more distorted because the distortion is what creates the 3-D illusion,” artist Chris Carlson said.

The mural should be finished by Tuesday at 3 p.m.

As long as the rain keeps its distance, the artwork can last up to two weeks.

