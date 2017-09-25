Bored teenagers seeking creative outlets need to look no further than downtown ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local and very inclusive after-school program could be the highlight of the day for creative thinkers.

Young creatives who seek a safe and inspiring space to express themselves have found it in Warehouse 508, Albuquerque’s Youth Art & Entertainment Center. The Warehouse has the unique distinction of offering one-of-a-kind after-school art classes and events including DJ classes, Mural Arts, Circus Arts, Break-dancing, Photography, Fashion, Video Production, and a full recording studio.

Warehouse 508’s Fall program of visual and performing arts classes runs from September 26 through November 10, and registration is currently open.

