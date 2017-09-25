Bob Davie gives his take on Anthem protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM football coach Bob Davie was asked how he would respond if he was a leading a team dealing with the anthem protests against injustice and comments from President Donald Trump. Davie said he would have his players talk about how they would proceed and that they would be united on whatever they did.

Davie also made it clear that everyone in the room needs to be heard. “I would never make a knee jerk reaction,” said Davie. “I would never make a very strong statement causing divisiveness, if I haven’t been able to look through the lens of the people that are doing it. To me that’s the biggest thing of this.” Davie and the Lobos return to Mountain West Conference play Saturday when they host the Air Force Falcons.