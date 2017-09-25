Osuna closed in both directions due to police activity, Sandia Prep on lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Osuna Road is closed in both directions between 2nd Street and Edith Boulevard due to police activity in the area.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office also says that Sandia Prep High School is on lockdown.

There is no other information at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

