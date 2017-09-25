Audit suggests possible fraud happening with State’s insurance fraud fund

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report questions if a major chunk of change, collected by the state to investigate insurance fraud, has been misused.

The amount in question is $1.5 million. It sounds ironic – a chance that fraud is taking place with a fund meant to investigate fraud.

KRQE News 13 spoke with John Franchini, the state superintendent of insurance, on this possibility.

“We don’t think that there is, but we don’t think it’s done right. We got to correct it,” he said.

By law, the state collects fees from authorized insurers in our state — about $1.5 million in total — with the purpose of investigating home, business, automobile and medical insurance fraud. Also by law, there should be a standalone account for that money to keep detailed track of how it’s being used.

However, Franchini says there’s not a standalone account. He says the money is not missing, rather it’s floating in the general fund for the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI).

In search of accountability, an outside agency was brought in to investigate. Franchini says this investigation has been years in the making.

A copy of this initial audit released days ago suggests there’s a high risk of fraud, embezzlement, and/or misappropriation or misapplication of monies for the fraud fund. That’s because, as the report alludes, such poor record keeping in OSI.

“The audit, though, was a little critical of us,” Franchini said. “If you haven’t looked at it all yet, you’re going to say that. I’m not saying it’s wrong. I’m not saying it’s right.”

It’s why, Franchini says, his office will be conducting a second, more thorough audit for solid answers.

On Friday, OSI reached out to State Auditor Tim Keller, alerting him of the initial investigation and the second audit will soon be underway. That second audit will be forwarded to Keller when completed, which is expected to happen before the end of the year.

You can read the initial audit here.

In response to the issue with OSI, Keller sent KRQE News 13 this statement:

We raised concerns about the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance’s internal processes in their last financial audit and will continue working to get to the bottom of these problems.