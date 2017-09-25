Another community meeting to take place for controversial Pilot Flying J truck stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Another public meeting for the proposal of a controversial truck stop is scheduled to take place Monday evening.

The plans to build the Pilot Flying J truck stop near I-25 and Cerrillos Road still lack initial approval of Santa Fe County Land Use officials.

Project officials are set to reveal the new plan and the new application to the county and hope for their approval this time around.

In July, officials denied the application submitted by developers because of it not meeting county requirements.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, developers have been working to reconfigure the application to meet the county’s sustainable land use development code which includes coming up with a conceptual plan for all 26 acres of land in which the proposed truck stop would sit on.

Project manager Jim Siebert says the truck stop would only occupy 10 of the 26 acres.

Once again, they’re expected to be met by opposition. Flyers have been making their way around Santa Fe asking people to show up and wear their “Stop Flying J” shirts.

Residents and some business owners are worried about the negative impact that the estimated 300 trucks traveling in that area a day will have on traffic, safety, and the environment.

KRQE News 13 reached out to officials involved with the project several times but didn’t get a response before airtime.

The community meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community College.

If the truck stop gets the approval, the land will be developed in three phases. The first phase will include the gas station, three restaurants and the truck terminal parking.