Albuquerque Old Town hosts events during International Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta approaches, the historic Old Town has something for people to do in between the mass accessions and balloon glows.

There will be live entertainment each day from October 6 to October 15 at the Plaza Vieja Gazebo in Old Town.

Schedule of entertainment below:

Friday, October 6:

3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. – The Brujo Trio (acoustic nuevo flamenco)

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Grupo Herencia (New Mexican)

Saturday, October 7:

12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Mariachi Temampa (mariachi)

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Baila! Baila! (dance)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Sol Del La Noche Trio (Latin world music)

Sunday, October 8:

12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Fiesta Mexicana (dance)

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Nuevo Sonido (mariachi)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – National Institute of Flamenco (dance)

Monday, October 9:

12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Mariachi Tradicional (mariachi)

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Los Primos (Mexican/Latin folk)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Trio Los Amigos (Mexican/Latin American)

Tuesday, October 10:

12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – The Brujo Trio (acoustic nuevo flamenco)

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Nuevo Sonido (mariachi)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Baila! Baila! (dance)

Wednesday, October 11:

12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Los Primos (Mexican/Latin folk)

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Tradicional (mariachi)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Sol De La Noche Trio (Latin world music)

Thursday, October 12:

12 p.m to 1:15 p.m. – Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle (Native American)

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Nuevo Sonido (mariachi)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – The Brujo Trio (acoustic nuevo flamenco)

Friday, October 13:

12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Mariachi Tradicional (mariachi)

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Trio Los Amigos (Mexican/Latin American)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Baila! Baila! (dance)

Saturday, October 14:

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. -Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle (Native American)

12:50 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. – Sun and Fire (traditional dance from Jemez Pueblo)

1:15 p.m to 2 p.m. – Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle

2:05 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. – Sun and Fire

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle

3:35 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Sun and Fire

Sunday, October 15:

12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Los Tapatios (dance)

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi East San Jose (mariachi)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Fiesta Mexicana (dance)