Albuquerque man has car stolen 5 times in 2 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just weeks after an Albuquerque man was given a new car by good samaritans, that car was stolen — and it’s not the first time.

Dale Haydon’s had two cars stolen in five thefts over a span of two years. Now, he’s hoping surveillance video can finally get him some justice.

He moved to Albuquerque from Utah two years ago. Now he’s trying to find another stolen car. Surveillance video from his apartment complex shows the moment it happened.

Haydon says his car was special. The silver Nissan was gifted to him by a man who heard about his previous car thefts.

“It helped me immensely in getting my job and doing my job. It meant more to me because it showed that there’s good people out there still,” said Haydon.

KRQE News 13 met with Haydon back in November 2016 after he became a victim of three auto thefts in one year, forcing him to walk to work everyday.

“It’s not so bad in the summertime, but in the wintertime it’s cold,” Haydon said.

This time, he’s hoping the video can help police get his car back.

“I’m my moms caregiver and seven days a week I take care of her. Now I can’t even get up there,” he said.

In the meantime, he’s hoping his pup Roxy can help him keep it together after another misfortune.

“I’m a wreck. I can’t sleep. I worry about people breaking into my house because my house keys were stolen,” Haydon said.

This is the second time the Nissan has been stolen. It is silver with a black bumper and black racing stripe down the middle.