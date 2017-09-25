Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry is not running for re-election, so Monday he delivered what was his final State of the City Address at the Albuquerque Marriott.

2017 ‘State of the City’ Address by Albuquerque Mayor Richard J. Berry:

Good afternoon!

Many thanks to everyone who came out today to hear my final “State of the City” address, and thanks also to those who are watching our live stream at CABQ.gov.

Maria, thank you sweetheart for the introduction. I am blessed beyond belief to be your husband, and to walk through life by your side. Through all these years – in business, raising our son, in public service, and in life – you have been my best friend and a great partner.

You’re beautiful. God bless you.

Maria is right; public service is a family affair. Their names may not be on the ballot, but every day, the families of public servants serve right alongside the elected official. My family is no different and I’m thankful for their support over the years as a state representative and as your mayor.

A special thanks to my son Jacob – you are making mom and dad very proud – and to our parents for being our foundation and inspiration.

The last “State of the City” address is different than the first seven. Normally, I would spend a little time talking about the past year’s accomplishments and the rest of the speech telling you about plans that we have for our city and our future. But with two months left in office, I would like to use this as an opportunity to thank many of you who’ve been so instrumental in the progress that we’ve made in Albuquerque.I would like to highlight our collective successes and share a few stories and lessons learned along the way.

And, I will tell you about several of the things we are doing to try to help our city and our next mayor succeed in the years to come.

Because you see, no elected official from the president on down can succeed on their own.

For any city, success comes only through the work of a great team, great civic leaders, and great constituents who allow their elected officials to innovate, try new things, and push against the status quo.

One thing I’ve learned as mayor is that there are challenges the day you walk in the door and there are challenges the day you leave.

We have worked hard during my administration to leave more things better than we found them. And with the help of this community, we can definitively say that we have, and that together we can overcome the current challenges we face.

That is why I can stand before you today and say the state of our city is strong…not because of any single data point, but because after eight years as your mayor, I now have 600,000 brothers and sisters who I can say, without a doubt, are up to any challenge that comes our way.

We love our place and we love each other.

We lift each other up when we fall and we celebrate our successes together. And those, my friends, are the pillars of a strong city.

In addition – we have a growing economy, improved infrastructure, new quality of life projects and attractions, and a fiscally sound city government that is more efficient & responsive than ever before.

Yes, we still face challenges, particularly with rising crime, but we’re putting in place plans and partnerships to overcome those as well.

So I stand here proud of what we have accomplished together and hopeful that following the first positive transition of the Mayor’s office in Albuquerque in a long time, our new mayor – with your support – will build on the progress we’ve made and further improve the city we love.

Let’s start by talking about the state of Albuquerque’s economy, which is growing, diversifying, and generating higher wages and more job opportunities than eight years ago.

In the two years before I took office, Albuquerque lost over 23,000 jobs. We lost another 6,700 jobs during my first two years in office. However, since July 2012, Albuquerque has seen 46 straight months of job growth, and our community has added over 25,000 jobs. There have only been two other times in the past 27 years that we have added that many jobs – once in the early 90’s and once during the housing boom of the mid 2000’s.

We are now just 1.3% away from peak employment of the housing boom in 2007. Our unemployment rate has dropped by 30% during my time as mayor.Median incomes are up and poverty is down.

Median incomes are up and poverty is down.

Consumer confidence has increased, and that has led to more local spending.

We have enjoyed seven consecutive years of GRT growth, even after the state began taking millions of dollars’ worth of revenue away through the phase-out of hold harmless funding that was put in place prior to my administration.

We have seen a 75% increase in construction gross receipts tax collections over the past three years.

And over the last year, Albuquerque has been growing faster than a number of our peer cities – such as Tucson and Oklahoma City.

Most of our major employment sectors have grown significantly, with healthcare and construction leading the way.

It is interesting to note that these jobs gains have also come at a time when we have lost federal jobs – a sector of our economy that we have always relied on for job gains.

Because people from all over the world want to come and visit Albuquerque – Lodgers tax collections are up as well; in fact, we are now collecting more lodgers’ tax than at any time since the tax was implemented in the 1960s.

Thank you to Visit Albuquerque, our tourism industry and your teams.

Thanks also to Jim Hinde our Sunport team and all the new airlines that we have added in recent years – including Jet Blue, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, and Frontier.

All their new direct flights to New York, Silicon Valley and other destinations are helping our local economy.

All of this data reflects important progress in the Albuquerque economy, and there’s no question that our next mayor is going to inherit an economy on the rise.

This has not happened by accident.

We have taken a decidedly different and intentional approach to growing our economy. We have attracted great new companies like Canon, Rural Sourcing Inc., Lowe’s, and General Atomics. But our community has also earned additional job growth opportunities with great companies like Fidelity.

We have also put in place an extensive support system for entrepreneurs and innovators who are developing companies from the ground up. Skorpios Technologies, RiskSense, RS21, Lavu and others are some of the best startups in the country, and we are proud that they have made Albuquerque their home.

In the past eight years we have added six business accelerators in Albuquerque to help start-up companies.

Innovate ABQ has gone from a vision to a reality, and UNM just cut the ribbon on the $35 million Rainforest Building – bringing hundreds of students downtown, rubbing elbows with startups, scientists, engineers, venture capitalists, and innovators.

And tomorrow at 4:00 pm, we will cut the ribbon on the CNM Fuse Maker Space at Innovate ABQ as well.

Thanks to the support of EMERA, NM Gas Company, the McCune Foundation, and CNM.

Albuquerque’s downtown is fast becoming the home to a vibrant entrepreneurial and arts community that I believe is the key to the future of our economy and future opportunities for our children and grandchildren.

I would like to thank the many partners who have said yes and taken risks to set the foundation for our improved, stronger, and growing economy.

A special thanks to our great partners at NAIOP, AED, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and the Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you also to the individuals and companies who are leading the charge and making significant investments to develop a more diversified economy and more opportunities for Albuquerque.

A partial list of these folks includes:

Terry Laudick and Nusenda Credit Union

Bob Frank, Chaouki Abdallah, and everyone at UNM

Kathie Winograd and everyone at CNM

Everyone involved with Innovate ABQ – especially the early adopters

All of the great foundations and nonprofits that have made investments in Albuquerque, including the Albuquerque Community Foundation, the United Way of Central New Mexico, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Kauffman Foundation, WK Kellogg Foundation, the McCune Foundation, and TalentABQ.

Robin Brule has led many of the efforts during my administration to attract and coordinate foundation resources and helped bring together over 180 community stakeholders committed to creating 10,000 new jobs by 2025 as part of the Albuquerque City Alive initiative

I want to also thank the great team I have at our Economic Development Department at the John Garcia, Gary Oppedahl, and their teams have been instrumental in building our new, more vibrant economic ecosystem.

But at the end of the day, it’s folks like you here in this room who create jobs and make payrolls. You put your money and resources on the line and you take risks that benefit all of us.

So please give all of these folks I have mentioned and yourselves a nice round of applause!

One of my primary goals when I was elected as mayor was to run City Hall more like a business and less like a political machine – to bring sound fiscal stewardship to the forefront.

If you remember back to eight years ago, our city faced a $90 million budget shortfall in our first few months.

On top of that, we were just entering some of the worst years of the Great Recession. It was time to make tough decisions, cut spending, and realign our priorities.

It was also time to identify government inefficiencies and waste and bring fiscal responsibility back to the forefront.

I’m happy to report that through our Efficiency, Stewardship, and Accountability program, our city employees have saved you almost $34 million over the past eight years, and many of those savings will be recurring, year-over-year, into the future.

We took a city government that had grown beyond its means and we got spending under control. We have kept the growth of city government right at the rate of inflation during the past eight years, which I believe is a hallmark of fiscal responsibility.

And for the first time in 12 years, the city of Albuquerque submitted its financial audit to the state on time.

We increased the productivity of our workforce by investing in profession development and dramatically improving our use of technology, and we overhauled archaic systems to improve the way that you, as our customers, interface with the city.

We have launched over 30 apps, dashboards, and transparency measures to make it easier for the public to interact with its government and for government to provide services back to the public.

That is why we are nationally recognized for our transparency improvements and rankings.

As proof of these advances – the City of Albuquerque was ranked #1 in the United States this year for resident involvement by Governing magazine and Living Cities.

There is no question that Albuquerque’s city government is leaner, more efficient, more productive, and more responsible with tax dollars than ever before.

Our next mayor will inherit a city government that now ranks sixth in the nation for its use of technology, recently surpassing San Francisco.

I want to recognize Peter Ambs and the City’s IT professionals who have quite literally brought city government into the 21st century.

All of this fiscal discipline, increased savings, and improved efficiency have created more opportunities to invest in what matters most to our citizens.

In the past eight years we have been able to raise salaries for police officers by 21%, and we now budget

$22 million more each year in the Albuquerque Police Department compared to the year I took over. We have built two new fire stations and have renovated 15 others.

We have replaced 73% of our city’s fire emergency response apparatus.

In fact, our fire department has now earned the top rating for fire departments – which is referred to as (ISO 1).

Our budgets have been balanced and responsible in great part to our office of Finance & Administrative Services Department and the Management and Budget Office, led by Lou Hoffman, Jerry Romero, Olivia Padilla Jackson and their teams. As a mayor and as a taxpayer, thank you, to each of you for working with me to bring fiscal stewardship to the forefront.

But like anything else, good government is a team sport, and we have nearly 6,000 employees at the City who get up each day and bring their passion and dedication to work to make Albuquerque a great city.

As mayor, you have to make sure the trash gets picked up first, and then you can be a visionary.

To that end, we have invested almost $60 million dollars to replace a majority of the old broken down trash trucks that pick up your solid waste every morning.

The basic government services provided by our City are some of the best in the country, and that’s a testament to our employees. Thanks to you all – I’ve been honored to serve this city with all of you for the past eight years.

I’ve come to know hundreds of mayors across America.

And I can tell you that no one has been blessed with a better leadership team than I have.

Today, we are joined by 19 department directors who make sure that the airplanes land, the grass is mowed, the libraries are open, and that all those great services we have come to expect in Albuquerque are there for our residents every day.

Directors, thank you for your passion and dedication to our city.

I would also like to take a few minutes to recognize my executive staff.

I’ll start with my chief administrative officer, Rob Perry. We’ve made some heavy lifts together, and we’ve also shared some good laughs. I’ve asked Rob to run a tight ship and he has done that. He’s well- respected, and he’s the kind of top professional you need to drive change in government.

Rob – I’m proud to call you a colleague and friend.

Many of our accomplishments are also a direct result of the great work done by my chief of staff, Gilbert Montano, and my COO Mike Riordan. Every initiative takes planning, persistence, and a lot of hard work. These two gentlemen have been there for me – and for you – every day.

And, I want to extend a special thanks to all the young professionals that we have brought in to city government – to groom the next generation of leaders – including my communications director, Rhiannon Samuel, and my Deputy Chief of Staff, Corey Cooper.

I also have a great constituent service team led by Alan Armijo. This team includes Roger Newall – the first full time veteran’s liaison at the City of Albuquerque – who has helped us hire over 300 veterans at the City in the past few years alone.

These leaders, along with our nearly 6000 employees, have led the City of Albuquerque to be recognized, for the second year in a row, as one of the top 3 best-run large cities IN AMERICA. That’s a better ranking than Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and many others.

That’s what I call good government.

And guess what, we did it with a bunch of New Mexico Lobos, New Mexico State Aggies, Eastern NM Greyhounds, and CNM Suncats.

Would all of our City team please stand so we can give you a round of applause?

Of course, Albuquerque – like other cities – is not immune to serious challenges.

When I took office, the economy was the worst we had seen in decades, and now it is very much on the upswing and almost back to peak employment.

But after the lowest crime rates in our city’s history during my first term, crime is currently rising.

This is our biggest challenge right now, but the good news is that we have researched the problem, and we have plans and partners in place to address it.

Let me start with some context.

Between 2010 and 2013, Albuquerque experienced the four lowest crime rates in city history, and in 2014, our city had the lowest number of homicides on record as well. Then, starting in 2014, and in subsequent years, crime across the board began to rise significantly.

The spike is noticeable and needs to be addressed.

This spike in crime has been brought about, in large part, by significant, successive disruptions in the criminal justice system.

This in turn has led to 60% reduction in our County jail population.

When I took office in 2009 there were over 3000 people being detained at our County jail. Over the past several years, that number has decreased by nearly 2000 inmates.

Are you surprised to hear that? Most people are.

I will show you a chart in a moment that highlights the impact of such a dramatic drop in the jail population, but when you let 2,000 out, before adequate systems are in place to treat drug addictions and mental health issues to break the cycle of crime – we should not be surprised when crime goes up. Let’s start by addressing the disruptions in the criminal justice system.

First, we have to recognize that our County jail was overcrowded and the population needed to be reduced. There were real concerns about people languishing in jail waiting for a fair trial. As a result, the New Mexico Supreme Court imposed a case management order on just one judicial district in the state – ours.

These new rules set shorter timelines for processing criminal cases – even complex cases. Criminal cases have been dismissed left and right ever since. 7,800 unindicted criminal cases greeted our new District Attorney, Raul Torrez, when he walked into his office for the first time, and some of those cases involved the most serious repeat offenders in our community.

In fact, for a pool of the most serious repeat felony offenders, only 15% of their felony arrests over the past three years resulted in convictions.

We are working closely with our new DA, and I have great confidence that our prosecution of criminal cases will improve, the overall conviction rate will increase, and our serious repeat offenders will once again face the consequences we expect them to face.

As a result, by focusing more diligently on those who are repeatedly committing crimes, we will be able to lower our crime rate over time.

In addition to the case management order, the Courts are dealing with new rules that restrict the use of bail and favor releasing defendants from jail prior to trial. Many repeat offenders, for example, who used to be held on bail can no longer be held that way because of these new rules.

The justice system has also implemented a new formula to try to gauge the risk posed by individual offenders, in order to help judges make pre-trial decisions. Unfortunately, that new formula only takes into account convictions, not arrests.

As a result, for serious criminals who have been repeatedly arrested for felony crimes, but only convicted once – or never, their score is low on this risk assessment tool.

In addition, the new formula doesn’t place a great deal of weight on the nature of the crime for which someone has been arrested.

Many repeat offenders, and serious offenders, are being rereleased back into our community, and they are stealing our cars and breaking into our businesses and homes.

We’ve all watched story after story about repeat offenders on our local news – at some point we need to recognize that this needs to change.

Of course, I know that, like many cities around the country, our Police Department needs more officers. But frankly, when APD officers are arresting the same people over and over again, that’s not a policing problem.

It’s a criminal justice system problem.

The good news pertaining to the number of APD officers is that, through the great work being done by Chief Eden and his team, our current cadet classes are larger than we’ve seen in over a decade.

We will leave the next mayor with an increasing population of officers at APD.

Let me share with you a slide that shows the stark consequences of dramatically decreasing the jail population without adequate resources to help people break the cycle of crime in their lives.

The jail population is shown in green and the auto theft rate is shown in blue. Here are the lowest four crime rates in our city’s history – during my first term. Now watch as the jail population significantly decreases.

As you can see, auto thefts were stable for several years and began to jump immediately as the jail population began to fall.

The same holds true for robberies – which is a violent crime.

Jail population is in green, and the number of robberies in Albuquerque is in red. Watch what happens to the number of robberies as the jail population decreases. I’m going to venture a guess that many of you have never seen these slides before. The fact is that we should not be surprised that crime has spiked after:

The jail population has been decreased by roughly 2000 inmates

Rigid new case processing requirements have helped create a huge case backlog at the DA’s office, and

New rules and practices have essentially done away with bail and favored the release of most defendants – even serious ones – back into our community

This is not just my opinion.

Our new D.A., Raul Torrez made the following statement in a recent report:

“While district court docket numbers have indeed dropped under the (case management order), and the population of the Metropolitan Detention Center has decreased, these reductions have come at the expense of justice and public safety.”

It’s also happening elsewhere – take a look at this video highlighting California’s reform issues.

That same story has been played out on our local news too many times.

If you noticed – the advocate for jail reform stated that New York had dropped their prison population by 25% over 10 years and had not seen a significant impact on crime. New Jersey is touted for dropping their prison population by16%.

Bernalillo County has dropped their jail population by 60% in just half that time! Is anyone surprised that crime is continuing to rise!

Look – no one – including myself – is suggesting that we need to put 2000 people back in jail – jail reduction is a laudable and achievable -but I think most reasonable people would agree that we have gone “too far – too fast” with Bernalillo County jail population reduction efforts.

There are likely hundreds who are doing harm in our community who should not have that opportunity in the future.

There are less than 1,200 inmates at the jail right now; in fact, parts of our jail have actually been shuttered due to a lack of inmates.

The jail can hold up to 700 more inmates without being overcrowded.

Even with more police officers, I fear that crime in our city will not improve significantly until these reforms are reevaluated – significantly adjusted – and brought into line with what works for everybody – not just the criminals and their lawyers.

We can and must fight our way back. I’m confident that we will.

But please understand – even though the City doesn’t control the county jail or the judicial system – we haven’t stood idly by during this justice system reform experiment. We have been fighting as hard as we can and have crafted police and prosecution initiatives to stem the tide of repeat offenders in our community – and hold people accountable for committing crimes in our city. We’ve been working daily with the D.A.’s office to use data to improve how we differentiate offenders, making it easier for us to hold serious criminals accountable.

Thanks to a large grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies I was able to create Albuquerque’s first I-team. The “i” stands for innovation.

My i-team, under the leadership of Scott Darnell, has conducted a citywide analysis of crime concentration, looking crime-by-crime, block-by-block to generate a better understanding of where crimes are committed in our city and where those who are arrested for crimes live.

In part, our research shows that there are five areas of our city, consisting of less than 5% of our total area, that account for a disproportionate amount of violent crime incidents.

These are areas that a lot of people arrested for crimes live.

So, you might say, “I don’t live in one of those five areas… why should I worry?” Here’s why…

Because when criminals go to work and steal cars or break into homes in your neighborhoods – all across our city.

Soon, the i-team will be releasing its first round of data on the arrestee population in Bernalillo County to help in guide public safety policies.

Specifically, it will help us combat crime by allowing us to look at crime cycles of repeat offenders. This data will better equip our justice system to identify high-risk repeat offenders, while identifying low-risk offenders who can benefit from interventions such as drug counseling.

If we can break the cycle of addiction, for example, many addicts will no longer have to steal to support their drug habit.

And that’s as worthy a goal as locking more people up.

We are also getting started on a great project to literally re-light and brighten our city by replacing all the old street lights and other lighting with LED fixtures.

There’s no question that crime doesn’t like a stage, and our new citywide lighting project will help deter crime and protect the public in all of our neighborhoods.

Take a look at this short video that explains what this project is all about. CITELUM VIDEO

By the time I leave office in December this project will be under way, and we are hoping to get started on our first neighborhood.

Converting to LED lighting will make us safer, save taxpayer dollars and provide environmental benefits. This project will pay for itself with cost savings and will even generate enough energy savings to pay for additional lighting in high crime areas, including along Central Avenue.

In addition to lighting upgrades, we are asking all businesses and residents to sign up for our new SCAN network. SCAN stands for “Security Camera Analytical Network.”

When investigating crime scenes, valuable hours can be saved by not having to search for cameras and points of contact for camera systems. Expansion of potential video evidence across the city can also be used by investigators and prosecutors to build stronger and better cases against criminals. Any business or resident who has a security camera system can register their cameras online, with APD.

Currently, over 99 business locations have taken advantage of an additional option that’s available only to businesses by tying their security camera systems directly into the Real Time Crime Center, to allow APD remote access of their video feeds when a crime occurs in their area.

I urge everyone here today to please sign up your business and your residence for SCAN. The website is www.cabq.gov/SCAN.

Our i-team and the Real Time Crime Center have also been working alongside the D.A. to develop and implement two very important new programs to help our police and prosecutors effectively differentiate between offenders so they can give the most serious offenders in our community the attention they deserve.

The first is called ALeRT, which stands for Analysis Led Recidivism Team.

The purpose of ALeRT is to identify serious repeat offenders, track them throughout the justice system, apprehend them when necessary, and aggressively prosecute them from start to finish.

We now have five partners in the ALeRT system – including APD, the Sheriff’s office, the FBI, the State Police, and the New Mexico Corrections Department.

In just the first few months, 40 ALeRT offenders have been arrested, and though judges have refused to detain some of them – despite the D.A.’s requests – some have been detained. And in just the past several weeks, we’ve seen 12 ALeRT offenders sentenced to prison terms, so they won’t be able to continue their crime sprees in Albuquerque.

We are also helping the D.A.’s Office put together a Crime Strategies Unit or CSU.

CSUs have been used in places like New York City and San Francisco to help D.A.s use data and technology to find the most serious criminals and build cases against crime networks. A CSUs combine crime analysts, investigators, and prosecutors in the same office, with access to an array of high-tech tools that help them more easily connect crimes and criminal nodes.

Here’s why it matters.

By performing a social network analysis for different offenders, prosecutors unit can better determine which arrestees are tied to networks of other criminals – and which arrestee might be solo operators who steal to feed a drug habit.

This makes it possible to put more effort into ensuring that the professional burglars receive more resources for prosecution – while the substance abusers are directed to treatment.

I want to extend my deepest thanks to Raul Torrez and his entire team at the DAs office. We are meeting regularly and we are making good progress.

Let me also advocate to our state legislators for more resources for our district attorney.

There are 13 D.A.’s in New Mexico, but half of the cases are in one D.A.’s office – ours – which makes sense for the State’s largest metro are. More resources will lead to more effective prosecutions, and more repeat offenders being held accountable.

There’s no question that will help lower crime rates in our city and our region.

As I mentioned earlier, we are on course to increase the number of officers at APD – and that’s good news.

Based on a recent study conducted by a criminal justice system expert, APD needs 1,000 officers to best meet its current workload.

Chief Eden and his team have implemented several innovative new recruiting tools, and we are expected to add 39 new officers in the first weeks of the new mayoral administration.

In addition, we filled our next academy class that should produce another 40 officers in May of 2018. And by the end of this year, we will have screened and filled the subsequent academy class as well.

Based on these calculations, we should leave the next mayor a queue with 925+ officers who have either completed the academy or are pre-qualified for the next academy.

In the meantime, you’ll be seeing an additional new recruiting strategy where we will emphasize the benefits and compensation for APD officers.

We have found that there is a significant misconception in the community about officer salaries, which means that many potential recruits probably don’t have accurate information either.

Many people believe that officers earn somewhere around $35,000 a year, when in actuality, the starting salary for APD officers is $58,000 per year (that’s up $10,000 per year from when I took office). And when you include benefits, starting officer compensation is roughly $88,000 per year.

We think that if this was more well-known, we could entice more people to make public safety their career.

So if you’re interested, we’re hiring.

But, as we’re adding officers and coming up with innovative solutions to combat crime, officer shortages continue to be an issue for departments across our state.

A primary driver of this shortage happened in 2010 when the Legislature and then Governor Richardson took away our ability to rehire law enforcement officers after they retire.

Since that time, we have had 345 officers retire from APD, with no chance of returning to the front lines to take calls for service or track down repeat offenders… no chance to go back into your child’s school as a resource officer…

Instead, they now have every reason to take their New Mexico taxpayer funded pension and spend it in another state where they CAN take another law enforcement job.

Five years ago, I began the fight for return-to-work legislation to reinstate this option for staffing law enforcement agencies. All 33 County Sheriffs stood with us, and I had over 30 mayors across the state asking the Legislature for help.

Unfortunately, the Legislature has refused to bring back return-to-work. As a soon-to-be ex-Mayor, I’m hopeful that the State will one day give this valuable tool back to our next mayor; it will go a long way in alleviating our statewide officer shortage.

And I want to thank State Representative Larry Larranaga for his continued fight, year-after-year, to pass this bill so that we can hire more police.

Before I leave the topic of public safety, I want to thank the men and women of the Albuquerque Police Department, who risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe.

They are doing great work. They have undergone an incredible amount of change over the past several years and have responded with professionalism.

We have raised standards for policing, and our officers have consistently met the challenge.

If you remember – even before the DOJ settlement agreement, we instituted nearly 60 reforms on our own at APD.

We were one of the first departments in the country to implement the use of on-body cameras – and the first department in the country to train every officer in crisis intervention techniques, to better equip them to deal with a broken and inadequate mental health system in our country.

We have now rewritten all 37 major policies that are part of the DOJ settlement agreement and we have provided robust training for our officers on those new policies.

As a result of our reform efforts and the diligence of our officers, we have reduced officer involved shootings and use of force complaints.

In fact, APD officers have not fired a single shot during an APD SWAT standoff inside the Albuquerque metro since 2014.

There is no question that, while our department has less officers than when we took over – for various reasons – we are leaving the Albuquerque Police Department with better policies and better trained officers.

What hasn’t changed is the quality and dedication of the men and women at APD. They are simply outstanding.

I want to thank Chief Eden, Assistant Chief Bob Huntsman, our command staff, and leadership team for their efforts pertaining to police reforms, while never losing faith in their department or their officers.

I also want to thank our City Attorney, Jessica Hernandez, for her tremendous efforts and professionalism in handling all of the legal obligations under the DOJ settlement agreement.

I can report that APD is nearly three quarters complete with the settlement agreement as we hand off to the next administration.

Luis Saucedo, an attorney with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, was recently quoted as saying that APD has made “remarkable progress” in their compliance with the settlement agreement.

With our current progress and continued effort – I am confident that the next administration will be able to exit the settlement agreement close to the original timeframe negotiated with the DOJ.

Please give the men and women of APD a nice round of applause.

Our firefighters and EMS personnel also deserve recognition for their exemplary service.

I have watched them save lives and fight fires, but I’ve also seen them work with the homeless population and people who just need a helping hand. Firefighters have demanding jobs, but they also have big hearts – and it shows.

We have invested significantly in the Fire Department because our fire fighters and community deserve it.

It is one of the best fire department in the country and, they have worked hard to earn the right to say that.

So as I leave office, I have great faith in the men and women who keep us safe in our community, but I’m also thankful that I’m the mayor of a community who cares about people in need.

You have heard me speak before about our groundbreaking innovative programs to help the homeless in Albuquerque, called Albuquerque Heading Home

In my final State of the City address, let me report to you that, together, our community has been able to house 700 chronically homeless, medically vulnerable individuals and families in our city through Albuquerque Heading Home.

We call Albuquerque Heading Home a “smart way to do the right thing,” because studies show that we can house the chronically homeless for 31.6% less money than it costs to leave them struggling for survival on the streets.

We have actually saved taxpayers over $5 million by housing the chronically homeless because many no longer end up in our emergency rooms every day, and we no longer have to send police and fire crews as often to handle emergency situations with the individuals who have been housed.

Thank you, Albuquerque, for allowing us to take a different approach to tackling homelessness. It’s the right thing to do.

We are also taking an innovative approach to combat panhandling in Albuquerque.

Cities across America are struggling with this issue, particularly after a Supreme Court decision in 2015 that, for all intent and purposes, wipes out panhandling prohibitions nationwide.

We’ve all seen panhandlers in our city, and in 2015, I spotted this gentleman holding a sign that read “Want a Job”.

So we decided to do something rare in government – we decided to simplify the solution rather than making it more complicated. We launched “There’s A Better Way” and started a nationwide – even global – trend in changing how we deal with panhandlers.

We offer panhandlers a $9 dollar per hour day job and the dignity of work –cleaning up the city – and an opportunity to connect with service providers to help them get off the corner.

This program will not completely end panhandling, but since 2015, we’ve:

Provided 3,498 day jobs

Removed over 175,000 pounds of litter

Connected 368 people with employment services to help find additional work

Cleaned 599 city blocks

Moved 21 people into housing, and

Engaged 202 clients with mental health or substance abuse services

Through all these collective efforts, a recent report card showed that we have been able to:

Reduce unsheltered homelessness by 80%

Reduce chronic homelessness by 40%

By HUD’s definition of “functional zero” – we’ve ended Veterans homelessness in Albuquerque!

This is real progress and it needs to continue.

Join me in thanking the following people and organizations: St. Martin’s Hope Works – Doug Chaplin and the Department of Family and Community; ABQ Heading Home; the VA; The Rock at NoonDay; Steelbridge, the United Way of Central NM; and our faith community who have stepped up to make a big difference in people’s lives.

And even though I don’t run the school system, I have worked diligently to improve educational attainment for our students.

In collaboration with the City Council – we help fund the only International Baccalaureate Program at APS

We started Launch to Learn – a summer initiative that serves over 20,000 youngsters each summer to help them get back to school ready to lead and learn, and to combat the summer slide that puts them behind at the beginning of the next school year.

We also sponsor Homework Diner through ABC Community Schools to help students and their families succeed.

And we started the nationally recognized Running Start for Careers to increase our high school graduation rates and help students prepare for jobs after graduation.

Running Start utilized industry taught curriculum in a number of trades to keep students engaged in school and graduate.

And it works.

We have been able to achieve a 98% on time graduation rate for the 1,000+ RSFC students so far.

Running Start has been recognized by the Harvard Ash Center as one of the top 25 innovations in government and also earned the “White House Champion of Change” award in 2014.

It has also been featured in the US Conference of Mayors “Education Playbook” in 2014 and is being replicated in other cities.

Thanks to APS and CNM, and all of our business leaders, who have made this great opportunity available for our students.

As we have worked hard to improve opportunities for all people in our city, we have also made extraordinary progress in improving our place.

You might remember me talking about ABQ:The Plan early in my administration.

ABQ:The Plan outlined a number of bold projects that would improve our quality of life and make our city more attractive for all residents, visitors and investors.

I’m proud to report today that we will be substantially complete with all major city projects in ABQ:The Plan by the time I leave office in December.

These projects include:

The new Paseo and I-25 interchange

A renovated and revitalized convention center

A new world-class baseball complex

Numerous projects in our new downtown Innovation District, including Innovate ABQ and our new downtown grocery store

A revitalized Rail Yards, including one of the most popular event spaces in the city, and

A 50 mile activity loop around our city

A more accessible and enjoyable Bosque experience and trail

Improvements to Route 66, including new street lighting and a soon-to-be completed best-in- class bus rapid transit line (ART)

We’re 80% finished with the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, which means that many of the orange barrels you’ve seen along Central will be gone within the next two months.

And soon, we will see over 20,000 UNM students, who have previously been landlocked, be able to move up and down Central – to eat, shop, enjoy our downtown, and return to school or to their apartment in the university area.

It will also soon be possible for all of us to quickly, and easily, shop and dine in great neighborhoods, to enjoy downtown… or take family and visitors to the Bio Park, Old Town or to Nob Hill.

And for working families who are employed at one of the main employment centers such as Presbyterian Hospital, Health Science Centers, or downtown – the ability to ride ART versus owning a 2nd car is like getting a $9,000 raise.

Albuquerque will be an urban leader in bus rapid transit, and I am confident that this project will make our Central Ave corridor more vibrant, thriving, and safe.

We have already seen building permits along the area defined as the transit corridor totaling $337 million.

I want to thank the residents and business along who coped – in various ways – with the construction of this project.

I believe the Central corridor will see more long term prosperity because of this year long effort.

A special thanks to my staff who have worked so hard to make this a world class project and who have been to many community meetings, to insure that we had robust public input for ART.

And I want to thank the congressional delegation, and a number of business organizations that supported this project from start to finish.

In particular, I want to thank NAIOP and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and the Hispano Chamber of Commerce, for signing on as an early supporter and staying committed to the project throughout.

We have worked hard to leave the built environment better than we found it.

Over the past eight years, we have planned and/or built nearly $1.2 billion in new infrastructure and amenities for the City of Albuquerque…and we did it without raising your taxes.

I want to thank all of our State, County, and Federal partners, as well as my City Council for working with me over the last eight years to help get a lot of these projects funded.

We made the choice to invest in our city rather than growing the size of government and it will pay dividends for generations to come.

In addition to the projects we have completed during my time as your mayor, I will look forward to watching our next mayor cut the ribbon on more extraordinary improvements that we have teed up., including the penguin chill exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark, our citywide lighting initiative, and the Aviation Center of Excellence at the Sunport that will be home to high tech companies that create high paying jobs.

Our city is on the rise in many ways, which you will see if you tune in to the local news tonight to learn more about the Skyline competition that I announced several months ago right here at NAIOP.

The Ad Hoc selection committee will be presenting several projects today that the City of Albuquerque has received for consideration.

I am hopeful that we are going to have a new Albuquerque skyline to enjoy in the near future.

But it’s not just about bricks and mortar; it’s about taking care of our environment and passing on our place better than we found it.

We’ve have implemented over 100 energy conservation projects during my time as your mayor – five times more projects than any previous administration.

Our projects, when completed will reduce total carbon emissions by 719,000 tons over their lifespan.

That’s the equivalent of electrical use for 76,000 homes or 152,000 cars driven over a year. We also launched a first-of-its-kind citywide recycling program, complete with a new recycling facility that has led to a 300% increase in the percentage of our solid waste stream that is recycled.

That’s more than just signing pledges – that’s real environmental stewardship and we are saving taxpayers millions on the City’s light bill.

But no matter how nice the city looks, it’s the people that make it special.

Albuquerque is full of talented, energetic and compassionate people.

A perfect example of this is the kindness campaign that we started last year.

I asked the youth of Albuquerque to lead the way to document 1 million acts of kindness.

We anticipated that it would take up to three years to log those million acts of kindness, and I’m happy to report that over just one year, we’ve already logged 450,000 individual acts of kindness in Albuquerque on our kindness app.

Let me read you this letter that I just received from students at Tony Hillerman Middle School. It reads:

“Dear Mayor Berry, we are students at Tony Hillerman Middle School and we have taken your kindness challenge. We call ourselves the thankful thunder. Every Thursday we worked on acts of kindness.

Currently we have written over 1600 thank you cards. Our goal is 15,000 acts of kindness. More kindness will make the world a better place.”

If you wonder or need a reminder that Albuquerque’s future is bright, just make a copy of that letter and tape it to your refrigerator.

I invited the Thankful Thunder to be my guest today and you can find them sitting alongside my Youth Advisory Council.

We have extraordinary young people in Albuquerque and they will do extraordinary things in their lives.

As I wrap up my final “State of the City” address, we only have two months left to serve our community as your mayor. Let me assure you that we are sprinting toward the finish line, using every last moment – we have been given to make the most positive impact we can on the city we love.

We are also allowing ourselves a few moments here and there to reflect on the past eight years.

To find amusement in some of the downright unusual things that we’ve had to face… the stuff you just can’t make up!

To reflect on the good times and the difficult times that we’ve been through as a community.

To celebrate our community spirit

To shed a tear for those we’ve lost along the way, including the children and police officers whose lives have ended too soon.

To think about the lessons we’ve learned, and how to pass them on

To cherish the friends we’ve made, and to be thankful for our colleagues and partners, who have enriched our journey.

Some days have been tough, some days have been inspiring, and most days have ended after midnight. But I’ve cherished every day, and my family and team at the City have as well.

I ran for mayor of Albuquerque because I love my city, and after 8 years, I can tell you my adoration for this special community has only grown.

Having the opportunity to be your mayor has been the greatest blessing in my life, and I say thank you.

I chose to term-limit myself when I ran for office eight years ago so that we can finally have a positive handoff between mayoral administrations. I want our city and the next mayor to have early successes, and we are eager to share with him or her the foundations we’ve laid to help tackle our biggest challenges.

So as I close, I have a couple of requests for you and everyone in our community:

First, never forget how special Albuquerque is. We are a unique and wonderful place, and we should NEVER apologize for Take time to help your friends and neighbors face their challenges, lift them up every chance you get, and celebrate their successes with Don’t stand for those who DENIGRATE our city Celebrate our diversity; it’s our GREATEST strength Support your next mayor when he or she tries to innovate – just as you have supported me during my time as your Give your next mayor and city council the opportunity to try new things. Because as I look at politics in America, it’s our cities, not Washington that will solve our great challenges, and Allow your mayor to make honest mistakes and to fail forward when things don’t work out as planned.

I think of what this city has given me, and I’m overcome with gratitude. Maria and I started with a

$2,000 loan from our parents and we built a business here that grew and thrived for 20 years.

And then we received the support of our fellow residents – twice for the New Mexico Legislature and twice for Mayor – to serve and represent them in government.

And as we served, we tried every day to do things the right way to take care of your tax dollars to stay on the high ground and to serve everyone in our community – whether they voted for me or not.

And I am grateful for my team of professionals and colleagues who have worked hard at work worth doing – to leave our place better than we found it.

Our city is strong, and our people beautiful.

And as our economy continues to grow, and as our quality of life improves, I have faith in the work that has been done to overcome our current challenges, and the future challenges that all cities will face.

On behalf of myself and my family, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the opportunity you’ve given us to serve you.

It’s been a blessing to us. God bless you all, and God bless our great city. (END REMARKS)