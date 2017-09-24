Weekend Photo Gallery

DELETES NUMBER OF PEOPLE - North Koreans gather at Kim Il Sung Square to attend a mass rally against America on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, a day after the country's leader issued a rare statement attacking Donald Trump. The sign on the left reads "decisive revenge" and the sign on the right reads "death to the American imperialists." (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

