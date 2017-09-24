State Police investigate officer-involved shooting

Roswell Police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in Roswell involving Chaves SO and the Roswell Police Department Sunday morning following a standoff.

The Chaves County News Network says the standoff lasted over two hours.

They say the suspect was struck at least one in the arm/shoulder and was taken into custody. He is expected to recover.

No Law Enforcement Officers were injured in the incident.

Information is limited at the time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

