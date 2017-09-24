State Police investigate officer-involved shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in Roswell involving Chaves SO and the Roswell Police Department Sunday morning following a standoff.

#NMSP investigating police-involved shooting in Roswell involving Chaves SO & Roswell PD. More details to follow in a press release. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 24, 2017

The Chaves County News Network says the standoff lasted over two hours.

They say the suspect was struck at least one in the arm/shoulder and was taken into custody. He is expected to recover.

No Law Enforcement Officers were injured in the incident.

Information is limited at the time.

