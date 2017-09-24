Report shows decline in UNM burglaries, rise in auto-thefts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly released report shows burglaries at UNM are down but auto-theft is on the rise.

The university released the annual safety report from campus police last week.

It says last year, more than 140 vehicles were stolen or attempted stolen on campus. The year before that number was around 90.

Meanwhile, burglaries were down from 49 to 28.

The report also showed some mixed results for violence between partners. Domestic violence incidents were down from 21 to 11.

Last year, there were 14 sexual assaults, roughly the same as in 2015.