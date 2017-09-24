Police say man found dead in his Roswell home was murdered

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell say they’re investigating the death of a man found dead in his family’s home and it’s a homicide case.

They have identified the victim as 26-year-old Jared Analla.

Members of Analla’s family say they had been away from the house they shared with him before returning home to find him dead Friday night.

Based on the examination of the scene, police investigators say they believe Analla was murdered but they won’t disclose any details.

Investigators are tracking down information to try to identify a suspect.

The cause of Analla’s death will be determined by an autopsy.