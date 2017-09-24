People donate to help Circle-K employee who shot armed robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is coming together to support the Albuquerque Circle K employee who was fired for shooting an armed robber.

A Go-Fund-Me account has been created for Jennifer Wertz after she lost her job of five years last week.

People have donated more than $8,000 to the mother of three and have offered their support for the actions she took.

Wertz tells KRQE News 13 that she was not expecting this.

“I am just excited about that because it’s going to give me a chance to be able to focus on my mental state…make sure that I am okay and then, of course, legal funds which are going to come up of course,” said Wertz.

Wertz said she got her gun from her car after a customer warned of an armed robber near Eubank and Candelaria.

When a man came in and pointed a gun at Wertz, she shot him. The suspect lived.

Circle K fired Wertz because the nation-wide franchise does not allow employees to carry guns.

No charges have been filed against her.