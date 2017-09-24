Lobo Cancer Challenge Bike Ride raises money for cancer research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center now has more money to fight cancer in New Mexico.

This is thanks to the hundreds of people who went out for the first annual Lobo Cancer Challenge Bike Ride.

Cyclists rode distances of 25 to 100 miles, all starting and ending at Dreamstyle Stadium.

People could dedicate their ride to a family member, friend or loved one who has faced cancer.

UNM’s Cancer Center is the only facility in the state officially designated by the National Cancer Institute.