DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – With summer just barely behind us, skiers are already hitting the slopes in Colorado.

Silverton Mountain, about 50 miles north of Durango, is one of Colorado’s highest-elevation ski areas.

On Sunday, it had enough powder for eager ski and snowboard patrollers to take their first turn of the season.

The start date for Silverton’s ski season isn’t set until December but officials say that could move up if snow accumulation continues at this rate.