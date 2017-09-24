ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 20th annual Coleman Vision Tennis Tournament wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at Tanoan Country Club.

In this year’s Singles final it would be a matchup between two athletes that were not projected to make it this far.

The wildcard entry Maria Sanchez took on dark horse Emina Bektas.

Bektas proved to be too tough on Sunday though, as she would roll through the final in 2 sets 6-4, 6-2.

Bektas was crowned Coleman Vision Champion along with Tara Moore and Conny Perrin, as they won Sundays doubles title.