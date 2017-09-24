Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Skies will clear out for today, but temperatures will stay cool. The rain has moved out of the region and sunshine will greet you this afternoon.

Temperatures will be cold starting out on Monday. The coldest temperatures will be felt across the Four Corners where Farmington could wake up to temps below freezing to kick-off the week.

The rain will not stay away for long after a cold start on Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will return to the Eastern Plains by tomorrow afternoon.

A cold front will then keep the storm chances going on Tuesday and this cold front will help spark storms west of the central mountain chain by Tuesday and Wednesday. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have good chances for rain beginning on Tuesday and the rain chances will last into the latter portion of the upcoming week.