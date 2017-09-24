APD responds to fatal West Side stabbing

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD responded to a call of a man being stabbed Saturday night in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers arrived at a West Side apartment complex and found Christopher Atencio lying on the ground in the parking lot with an apparent stab wound.

Atencio was rushed to UNMH where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Atencio’s girlfriend, who police said was on scene, was interviewed by detectives.

She told them Atencio and her ex-boyfriend, Jose Perez, both arrived at her apartment intoxicated.

After she told them she did not want them inside, she says Perez and Griego got into a verbal altercation that later turned physical, with Perez pulling out a knife and striking Atencio.

Perez then fled the scene, either on foot or by bike.

Deanna Griego later found Atencio lying on his back in the parking lot.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Jose Perez.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s