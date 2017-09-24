APD responds to fatal West Side stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD responded to a call of a man being stabbed Saturday night in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers arrived at a West Side apartment complex and found Christopher Atencio lying on the ground in the parking lot with an apparent stab wound.

Atencio was rushed to UNMH where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Atencio’s girlfriend, who police said was on scene, was interviewed by detectives.

She told them Atencio and her ex-boyfriend, Jose Perez, both arrived at her apartment intoxicated.

After she told them she did not want them inside, she says Perez and Griego got into a verbal altercation that later turned physical, with Perez pulling out a knife and striking Atencio.

Perez then fled the scene, either on foot or by bike.

Deanna Griego later found Atencio lying on his back in the parking lot.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Jose Perez.