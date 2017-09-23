Woman gets car back after being carjacked by middle schoolers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who police say was carjacked by middle schoolers hoping to run away together has finally gotten her car back.

Michele Whitney-Jimmy told KRQE News 13 on Thursday that a 13-year-old boy held her at knifepoint in the parking lot of her apartment near Montgomery and Carlisle.

She was in her brand new 2017 Dodge Journey.

Police say the carjackers were listed as runaways and took the woman’s car to Boulder, Colorado to be together.

Whitney-Jimmy did not know what to do, with her car being 500 miles away and holding fees wracking up.

She is still dealing with the aftermath of what happened.

“Now it seems like I really have to look over my shoulder. It’s so hard to sleep at night, it’s hard,” said Whitney-Jimmy.