Unique steam engine restoration near completion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a project nearly two decades in the making.

Now, the team restoring a world war two era steam locomotive is closer than ever to finishing the project.

Saturday morning was a chance for anyone to check out the progress.

“This is a really big steam locomotive,” said Mike Hartshorne, president of the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society.

The Santa Fe 2926 has been a passion project for dozens of volunteers for a long time, “It seems like about 452 years but actually we got it in 1999 and got it over here to this site to do repairs in 2002,” Hartshorne said.

More than 160,000 volunteer hours and $2.6 million later it is almost back to its full glory.

“She’s one of a kind and there’s a magic about her,” said volunteer mechanic, Anthony Padilla. “There’s… its hard to pinpoint exactly but she’s a lady and she’s a beast in her own right and I can’t wait to see her run again.”

Completed in 1944, this locomotive once traveled from Kansas City to San Diego through Albuquerque then lived in Coronado Park.

“We’ve been putting her back together. It’s time to meet her,” Padilla said.

“It’s hard, it’s heavy, it’s dirty, it’s greasy, it’s really interesting, it’s kind of fun and it’s expensive,” Hartshorne explained.

As the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society, the group behind the restoration project starts to see the finish line, they welcomed anyone interested in their work to take a look at their annual open house.

“You know this is a really important piece of our history as the state of New Mexico and as a country,” Hartshorne said.

The group hopes to fire up the boiler for the first time later this year. If all goes as planned, she will begin taking 400 to 500 passengers on excursions from Albuquerque through Glorieta Pass to Las Vegas, New Mexico in 2018.

“We haven’t met her yet. Everyone says steam locomotive has its own personality. From personal experience, every steam locomotive does have its own personality and we don’t know her yet,” Padilla said.

This steam engine is the only one of six remaining that will ever make it back out on the rails.

Visitor can stop by to check it out every Wednesday and Saturday, details can be found here.