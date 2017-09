ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is asking for the public’s help tracking down an elderly man who went missing Friday night.

80-year-old John Hamilton disappeared from Ravenna Assisted Living around 7 p.m. yesterday evening.

Employees say shortly before, he told them he was going fishing.

He is described as 5 ft 10 in, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brownish-gray hair.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call 242-COPS.