NMSU beats UTEP 41-14 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico State Aggies bettered their overall record to 2-2 after defeating rival UTEP 41-14 on Saturday in Las Cruces. It was a huge win for the Aggies who haven’t beat UTEP since 2008, and this game on Saturday was a showing of all that pent up aggression.

The Aggies finished with over 200 more total yards than UTEP on Saturday and in front of the home crowd defeat their rival 41-14. NMSU will now move on to play Arkansas in Fayetteville, and that game will be on Saturday at 10 am.