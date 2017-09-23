New Mexico regulators consider utility’s power plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider wants to add another 50 megawatts of solar energy to its portfolio.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico also wants to boost output from its current wind and geothermal resources as part of a plan to comply with the state’s renewable energy standards.

The state Public Regulation Commission wrapped up hearings on the proposal this week.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that one environmental group has taken issue with the plan, saying the utility stacked the deck to gain ownership over the new solar farms rather than considering purchase agreements with independent power producers.

Utility officials and other environmentalists dismissed those arguments, saying the plan was more cost-effective.

If approved, the utility would pay Albuquerque-based Affordable Solar to build five small solar farms.