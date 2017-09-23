Lobo Football wins on the road in Tulsa 16-13

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobos bettered to 2-2 on the season after their Saturday morning victory over Tulsa 16-13. UNM was down their starting quarterback Lamar Jordan and their back up QB Tevaka Tuioti, so the team had Coltin Gerhart in under center for his 1st start at QB since high school.

Gerhart would start the scoring off in this one with a 20 yard 1st qtr. touchdown making it 7-0 UNM. The game would be back and forth after that with defense playing a major role.

Tulsa came into this game as one of the most high powered offenses averaging over 30 points per game. UNM would stuff this Tulsa offensive charge, by only allowing 286 total yards (155 rush, 131 passing). UNM on the other hand would garner 446 total yards in this game, with the running game looking more like the Lobos of old with 338 total rushing yards.

The game was tied at 13 in the 4th qtr, but with only time for one more play in the game the MVP of Saturday would take the game into his own hands, or should I say leg. Jason Sanders ended the game with a career-long-53-yard field goal making it 16-13. It was a huge kick and a huge victory for the Lobos who were rising a 2 game losing streak prior to Saturday.

UNM is now 2-2 on the season and will now head home to gear up for their game with Air Force. That game will be at DreamStyle Stadium on Saturday at 5pm.