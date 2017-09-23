High School Football Saturday: Week 5

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)– The Metro Area housed 2 games on Saturday, as week 5 wrapped up for high school football. The big game was between two of the state’s best in Rio Rancho and Manzano. The Monarchs went on to pummel the Rams in a 55-7 victory. With this win the Monarchs improve to 5-0, while giving the Rams their 1st loss of the season, and Manzano also takes over that top spot in the state with this victory.

The Other game in the Metro was between the undefeated Escalante Lobos and the Albuquerque Academy Chargers. The Lobos would improve to 5-0 after routing the Chargers 36-6.