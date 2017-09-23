Grant to fund construction of veterans’ cemetery in Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Gallup is getting its own veterans cemetery after a multi-million-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich along with Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said Friday that the grant of $6.7 million will fund construction.

The closest veterans’ cemetery is in Santa Fe, some 200 miles away.

Lawmakers say a national veterans’ cemetery in Gallup will provide more convenient access to 19,000 vets and their families.

The grant will cover 443 pre-placed crypts, 140 in-ground cremation gravesites, 400 columbarium niches, a memorial wall and walkway and other aspects of the cemetery.

It’s unclear when construction begins.