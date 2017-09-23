ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- In this week’s edition of Friday night football, we highlight all of Week 5 high school football action. We have highlights from Class 6A in this block along with The Game of The Week between Belen and Roswell. Belen won that game and also took home this week’s coveted Spirit Stick Award.

Football Friday Night Week 6 Pt. 2

In this block of the Football Show, Van Tate gives us all the highlights from Class 5A. Some great games with big scores. Jared Chester also has this weeks Marty Saiz, State Farm Player of the week award. It went to Las Cruces running back Chase Chaloupek.

Football Friday Night Week 6 Pt. 3

The Menaul Panthers take a tough loss as they are blanked at home in an eight-man football showdown against Carrizozo. Jared Chester recaps a night of football from Thursday night in the rewind.

Football Friday Night Week 6 Pt. 4

We remember Reporter/Pilot Bob Martin with words although we know words will never be enough. He will be deeply missed.