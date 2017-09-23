Eastern New Mexico to drop out-of-state tuition

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Eastern New Mexico University says it’s lowering tuition for out-of-state students next year.

The small university said Friday that its board of regents approved the drop in cost and that it will take effect in fall 2018.

Currently, out-of-state students pay 203 percent of what in-state students do. That’ll be down to 150 percent.

The 2016-2017 tuition cost was roughly $6,000 for in-state students and a little over $15,000 for out-of-state students.

ENMU says it wants students to graduate with as little debt as possible and that it hopes to recruit more students from outside New Mexico.