Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Storms and heavy rain are increasing across Eastern New Mexico this morning. These storms and heavy rain will persist across the eastern half of the state into the evening. Flash Flood Watches are up for most of eastern New Mexico from noon Saturday into early Sunday morning. So if you come across a flooded road you want to remember to “turn around, don’t drown.” Some of the storms could become strong to severe this afternoon producing large hail and high winds too.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe won’t experience the flash flooding or severe threat, but both metro areas will have the chance for light to moderate showers and cooler temperatures today. Temperatures for much of the state will be much cooler with highs falling back to seasonal averages.

Sunday will be less active for rain and thunderstorms. The best shot at storms will be across the New Mexico and Texas state line. The state will see more sunshine for Sunday, but temperatures will stay cool.

After a break from the storms on Sunday and Monday, another cold front will move into eastern New Mexico by Tuesday. This front will bring more unsettled weather to the region including wind, cool temps and scattered rain.