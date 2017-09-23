Carjacking victim gets car back after traveling nearly 1000 miles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auto thefts in Albuquerque are nothing new, but it’s not every day we hear about a victim getting a car back. Especially when it ends up in another state.

That’s just what happened to one carjacking victim, News 13 told you about earlier this week.

The woman who said she was held at knife point by a young teen runaway got her car back, but at a hefty cost. Not to mention a very long journey.

With help from friends and strangers, Michele Whitney-Jimmy traveled nearly 1000 miles in less than 24 hours to retrieve her car that was stolen earlier this week.

“This is a mess,” Whitney-Jimmy said about her car, her nerves and the financial distress she’s now left with. “Now it seems like I have to really look over my shoulder,” she said.

Early Tuesday morning Whitney-Jimmy was carjacked at knifepoint by a guy she said was taller than her. Turns out that suspect was just 13-years-old.

The next day Whitney-Jimmy’s car was found, along with two 13-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl in Boulder, Colorado.

Police there arrested the trio after APD sent out an alert, but Whitney-Jimmy’s car is not all the kids are accused of stealing. Whitney-jimmy said money is missing from her car and, “my work papers and work equipment are gone too.”

From the outside, the car looks good – no dents or scratches and the engine runs fine, but Whitney-Jimmy said the inside was a different story.

“Well the seat covers that I had that was all torn. I don’t know if they were trying to take it off but they cut it all up to take it off,” Whitney-Jimmy said.

Whitney-Jimmy said she is just grateful to have her brand new 2017 Dodge Journey back with the help of some people she knows, and a few helpful strangers, who reached out after her story went public.

They pitched in the cash Whitney-Jimmy needed to go retrieve her car.

“Thank you to the people who helped me and the couple from out of town that helped me too to get my vehicle back,” Whitney-Jimmy said.

Boulder police said the kids replaced the original license plate with a stolen one. Whitney-jimmy had to pay for a new one before getting her car from the towing company.

The teen trio was placed in a juvenile detention center near Boulder, Colorado. APD said they are facing armed robbery and carjacking charges.

No word yet if they have been released.