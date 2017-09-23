Cabela’s event invites women to come ‘Shoot Like a Girl’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event at Cabela’s this weekend aims to encourage more women to get behind the trigger.

This free event is a chance for female shooters to try out a variety of firearms as well as bows and arrows.

Certified instructors are there to guide visitors through the process at the mobile range, which is parked outside the brand new Cabela’s near I-25 and Paseo.

“A lady can have absolutely no experience with shooting sports whatsoever, and in a safe controlled environment, we can walk her through step by step,” said Cristy Crawford, Chief Operations Officer at Cabela’s.

All female shooters and archers, from newbies to experts, are invited to attend.

The event continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

