Artesia boil water advisory lifted

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Users of the Artesia Municipal Water System and Morningside Water Users Cooperative in Eddy County are no longer urged to boil water prior to drinking.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Drinking Water Bureau confirmed on Saturday that the Artesia Municipal Water System has met the requirements to lift the boil water advisory.

They were required to issue the advisory on September 16 after E. Coli was discovered in the drinking water at the Artesia water system.

The recent samples collected from the water system were negative for bacteriological contamination.