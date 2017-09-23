APD catches suspected serial car burglar

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial armed robber is back behind bars tonight after police caught him in the act, breaking into cars all over the city.

Albuquerque Police say while setting up surveillance on 30-year-old Michael Quezada, they spotted him entering a car in the Walmart parking lot at Northeastern and Wyoming.

APD says he then entered three other cars at apartments along Northeastern.

They then followed Quezada downtown to the Compass Bank parking lot where they say they saw him enter a car and then try to open another vehicle.

Detectives later determined he used a set of jiggle keys to break into the cars.

He has been charged with auto-burglary and is being held on a $1,500 cash or surety bond.

