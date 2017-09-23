Albuquerque honors local boxing legend Johnny Tapia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local boxing legend Johnny Tapia has been immortalized at an Albuquerque Community Center.

Saturday morning, the Wells Park Community Center was officially renamed the “Johnny Tapia Community Center at Wells Park.”

It is where Tapia spent hours upon hours growing up and where he later became a rec leader.

The dedication comes after Tapia was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The ceremony was followed by a boxing tournament at Civic Plaza featuring amateur fighters, including Tapia’s sons.

“Johnny always wanted to put Albuquerque on the map and we’re hoping to put these kids on the map as well,” said Klarissa Peña of the Albuquerque City Council.

The revelry continues downtown.

Local musicians are taking the stage for a free concert that is expected to continue until about 7 p.m.