Alaska students use donated moose to make their lunches

HAINES, Alaska (AP) — Students at Haines High School thought dressing in camouflage this week was just a part of spirit week, but the hunter’s attire was fitting when a moose carcass was delivered to the school’s lunch program.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials were forced to euthanize a moose on Tuesday when a vehicle likely struck it, KTUU-TV reported.

Authorities gave the moose to the school district’s food service coordinator, Brandie Stickler, who then gutted, skinned, quartered and kept it cool until the next day, when juniors and seniors processed the meat under her supervision.

“She came into my office saying, ‘Rene, we have a moose! We have a moose!'” said Rene Martin, the school’s principal.

That’s when the students sprang into action. A few of the students were avid hunters, some had family members who hunt and others were getting their first experience, Martin said.

She said school meals made with the moose meat included moose stew, moose tacos, moose burgers and moose spaghetti sauce.

She expects the meat to last several meals, especially since some of it was frozen.

“We love having local items,” Martin said. “We try to home cook as much as we can, within federal guidelines.”

The moose’s bones were donated to the American Bald Eagle Association after processing.

