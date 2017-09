ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for an MDC corrections technician accused of stealing from inmates.

According to that arrest warrant, Louie Lopez has been accused by several inmates of stealing their belongings they turned in when they were arrested.

He’s also accused of stealing food stamps and other government assistance accounts belonging to the inmates.

Detectives are investigating.

Meanwhile, Lopez is facing charges for forging a check for his rent.